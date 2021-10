SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – These players made the six best plays in the ArkLaTex during week nine of the high school football season.

PLAY 6: London Williams, Many

PLAY 5: Will Blakely, Gilmer

PLAY 4: Brandon King, Carthage

PLAY 3: Trevor Bolden, Hughes Springs

PLAY 2: Kendrick Law, Captain Shreve

PLAY 1: Caylin Demars, Natchitoches Central



