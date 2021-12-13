Top Shreveport recruits set signing day dates

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The early signing period won’t be as active across the ArkLaTex this year as in years past, but several high-profile area recruits have set times and dates to announce where they’ll take their talents next fall.

After de-committing from LSU last week, Green Oaks wide-receiver De’coldest Crawford has decided to delay his signing decision until February, wanting to take more official visits. Crawford holds offers from Texas, Nebraska, Florida, and Auburn.

I’m open to all schools, just making the best decision!! — Decoldest Crawford 2️⃣ (@Yrncold) December 8, 2021 Crawford shared this on his Twitter last week after announcing his de-commitment from LSU.

At Huntington High School, the Raiders have two wide-receivers set to sign early. Kendrick Rucker has been committed to Louisiana Tech since June and is expected to sign with the Bulldogs.

Zyion Clayville committed to Marshall in October but recently announced his de-commitment. Clayville also recently picked up an offer from Louisiana Tech. Clayville holds offers from Kansas, ULM, Central Michigan and Virginia among others.

Blessed and Thankful to have Received An Offer to play @LATechFB @iRecruitDaBoot 🐶! pic.twitter.com/ujsMGKrxR4 — Zyion Claville 🍀 (@cantguardzyi) December 2, 2021 Clayville recently picked up an offer from Louisiana Tech.

Calvary’s star quarterback Landry Lyddy was awarded the 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year award for Louisiana last week. Lyddy is expected to sign Wednesday with Louisiana Tech, despite picking up offers from Boise State and SMU in December.

Captain Shreve’s Kendrick Law will be announcing his college destination on Friday. Law was recently visited by Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly and Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell. Law also holds offers from Texas, Arkansas and Notre Dame among others.

Appreciate Coach Saban stopping by Captain Shreve today visiting Kendrick Law.@recruitshreve @CSHSGators @LionLaw21 @KendrickLaw2 @Louisiana5A pic.twitter.com/y373wVtHX6 — Captain Shreve FB (@shrevefootball) December 6, 2021 According to 247 Sports, Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Texas are Law’s most likely landing spots.

