Twin brothers at heart of Natchitoches Central’s turnaround

NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – From a winless season to a six game win streak, the turnaround at Natchitoches Central has been spearheaded by second year head coach James Wilkerson. But, at the center of the Chiefs success, the Demars twins.



“I coached against them in 2019 when they were both sophomores,” said Coach Wilkerson, who was the offensive coordinator for C.E. Byrd in 2019. “Caylin, I watched him from the sideline run a 90 something yard touchdown run and thought that this kid is special. And, of course, when I got the job I had heard about Braylin too and how well he played defense and him on the track is incredible. So, these guys were two of the reasons I took the job, because these are kids you build around.”

James Wilkerson has the Natchitoches Central Chiefs heading to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

The Demars brothers have seen their fair share of losing between their freshman and junior seasons, winning five games in that span. Now, the pair have helped lead their team to the postseason for the first time since 2014, a dream they’ve shared since their football beginnings.



“We’ve been playing with each other since our freshman year,” said Caylin Demars, who stars as the teams starting running-back. “We knew we wanted to go to the playoffs, make a playoff run. Look at us now? We’re making that run.”



While the twins are both big contributors for the Chiefs, their on the field approach couldn’t be more different, according to their head coach.



“They are total opposites. Caylin is extremely quiet, you have to really listen to him, a lot of times he doesn’t talk. He’s just your work ethic, example leader,” said Coach Wilkerson. Demars backs that claim up. “I like to show it on the field,” he said through a smile.

Braylin Demars, who returns kicks, lines up at wide-out and plays defensive back for the Chiefs, also placed second in the 200 meter dash during the 2020 track and field season.

“Braylin is loud and he likes to be heard but he does it the right way. Like I said, he loves to be out here and I think the kids feed off of that,” said Coach Wilkerson. “I’m loud. I’m the short one, but I’m loud. Like, everybody gonna feel me, and you’re gonna hear me too,” said Braylin, who also stars for the Chiefs’ track team.



And while the pair have different approaches to the game they love, they both have been overwhelmed by the outreach of support from the Natchitoches community this season.



“It’s great. You go into grocery stores, people ask ‘are you apart of Natchitoches Central?’ and ‘keep it up, I like it.’ It’s been cool to see,” said Braylin. “It’s been awesome, I’ve been getting my haircut paid,” said Caylin.



From infancy to graduating high school, the journey that started so long ago is reaching it’s inevitable conclusion. The brothers, just grateful they’ve been able to share the ups and downs on the football field together.



“It’s been a good four years,” said Caylin. “Even since we’ve been playing since little boys, all we wanted to do was win, and we’d find any way to win.”



The Demars finally found a way to win, while their head coach found the perfect pair of players to build his program with.



“For them to be a part of that and be the cornerstone of what we’re building for the future, I’m just so happy for them,” said Coach Wilkerson.