WASKOM, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – East Texas high school football will look much different next season.

Waskom Head Coach Whitney Keeling is leaving the program to become the new head coach of the Tatum Eagles.

Keeling compiled a 113-40 record during his time with the Wildcats, winning Class 3A-Division II state titles in 2014 and 2015.

Keeling’s first day at Tatum will be January 27th. He takes over an Eagle program that went 8-3 in 2021.