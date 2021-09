SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport mother says she and her children are lucky to be alive after a shooting at a Shreveport intersection Saturday night left the family car riddled with bullet holes.

"Like, this crazy! Like, who opens fire in the middle of a busy intersection? Like, why?" Zuniga McGee asked Sunday, still shaken at how close her family came to tragedy. "I mean, there is a lot of people there. They don't care who they are hitting right now. I mean we were just innocent, just going to pick my son up from work, minding my own business!"