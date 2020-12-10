New Louisiana Tech athletic facilities progressing on schedule

The new Louisiana Tech Softball, Baseball and Soccer facilities are all on track to be completed for the start of their respective seasons.

RUSTON, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “The student athlete experience is the most important thing to me, to us, in the department.”

New Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Eric Wood overlooks construction on the new baseball facilities.

New Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Eric Wood made it known today that the new baseball, softball, and soccer facilities send a clear message to current and future student athletes.

“Number one, it tells our current student athletes that we’re constantly thinking about them and we want to maximize their experience,” said Wood. “But, if you’re a recruit and you come take a visit here, you see the future, you see the forward thinking.”



The future isn’t far off, with all of the athletic facilities currently right on schedule.

Turf is already being laid on the new softball field.

“Baseball, and soccer, and softball everything appears to be on time and on budget at this point,” said Wood.

The baseball and softball fields will be ready to go for the start of their seasons in the winter, while work on the exterior and interior of the facilities will continue until completion.



“You hope you have weather that cooperates. In every construction project I’ve ever been a part of, you’ve gotta have some flexibility and be able to adapt,” said Wood. “The next two months, we just want to continue to see that steady progress.”



Louisiana Tech Baseball is scheduled to open their season at home on Friday, February 26th, against Southern. Louisiana Tech Softball opens up their home schedule on Tuesday, February 23rd, against ULM.



The women’s soccer facilities will be ready for their Fall 2021 season.