No SWAC bands at away games, neutral site games during Spring 2021 football season

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – HBCU gamedays will be much quieter in the Spring football season of 2021. The league announced today that only bands of the home team will be permitted during the upcoming season. Games taking place at neutral sites or designated as classics will not have bands from either team in attendance.

With the announcement, it means the 2021 Bayou Classic will be played without The Human Jukebox or the World Famed Tiger Marching Band. There are four Classics on the SWAC schedule currently. All four will not be enhanced by marching bands this Spring.

“As we began to make final preparations related to the kickoff of the Spring 2021 football season, it became imperative for us to make comprehensive decisions that take into full account where we are with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.



“During the process of making those decisions, it became abundantly clear that the elimination of all travel for SWAC member institutions’ bands was a significant step toward ensuring an optimal health and safety environment for the upcoming Spring 2021 football season. The health, safety, and welfare of our students and student-athletes will continue to be the driving force behind all of our decisions related to athletic activities and events held within the Southwestern Athletic Conference during this global pandemic.”

The 2021 Spring football campaign will begin the weekend of February 27th. Today’s announcement only affects football games for the Spring 2021 season.