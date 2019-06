Danielle you're being inducted into the 2019 class what does it mean to you to be here in Natchitoches?

Danielle Scott said, "Ms. Jori thank you so much for being here and taking an interest in wonderful event. It's such an exciting time and you work so hard throughout your entire career not expecting something like this but when it happens it's such an honor and that my family and friends some who have come down from New York to be here with me and share in this occasion is really awesome."