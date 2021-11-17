North Caddo alum, Boston Celtic, Robert Williams helps Titan football team travel in style to playoff game

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 17: Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at TD Garden on February 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The North Caddo Titan football team has a chance to make history on Friday.



The school has never played a Quarterfinal playoff game. They’ve only won three postseason games in program history. On Friday, the fifth-seeded team in Class 2A has a chance to change that, making the over three-hour trip to DeQuincy High School to take on the Tigers. A trip of that length is a long way to ride on a school bus and charter busses are not an easy expense for a school of North Caddo’s size to take on.



That’s when the program began reaching out to supporters of the program for their help with the expense, and after things began unfolding, one of the school’s most famous alumni chipped in to help, Boston Celtics’ Center Robert Williams.



“Quickly, Robert was in contact with us, and whatever was left, whatever needed to be done he wanted to do it,” said Titan Head coach Johnny Kavanaugh. “He’s done so much for the young people in Vivian, and he’s made it his mission to help the young people in this town.”



With Williams’ generosity, he’s giving many Titan football players an experience they’ve never had before. “A lot of these kids have never been on a charter bus before so, this is something really special,” said Kavanaugh. “They deserve something special. They’re a special group of guys.”

Williams graduated from North Caddo in 2016 as the top high school basketball prospect in Louisiana, going on to star at Texas A&M University before being drafted by the Celtics with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.