North Caddo alum Robert Williams inks 4-year, $54 million extension

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – FEBRUARY 17: Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics looks to pass against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at TD Garden on February 17, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.

BOSTON, Ma (KMSS/KTAL) – North Caddo alum Robert Williams has signed a 4-year, $54 million dollar extension with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowsk reported earlier today.

The 28th overall pick out of Texas A&M started just 13 games for the Celtics last season, but will now be paid in the top half of centers in the NBA. Williams averaged 8 points, close to seven rebounds, and shot 72% from the field in 2020.

Williams, 23, put together his best overall performance this season against the Rockets, scoring 20 points while adding nine rebounds and eight assists in the early April contest.

