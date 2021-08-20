North Caddo alum Robert Williams inks 4-year, $54 million extension

BOSTON, Ma (KMSS/KTAL) – North Caddo alum Robert Williams has signed a 4-year, $54 million dollar extension with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowsk reported earlier today.
The 28th overall pick out of Texas A&M started just 13 games for the Celtics last season, but will now be paid in the top half of centers in the NBA. Williams averaged 8 points, close to seven rebounds, and shot 72% from the field in 2020.
Williams, 23, put together his best overall performance this season against the Rockets, scoring 20 points while adding nine rebounds and eight assists in the early April contest.
