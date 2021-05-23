North Caddo alum Williams sets NBA playoff record

BROOKLYN, Ny (KMSS/KTAL) – While the Boston Celtics fell to the Brooklyn Nets in game one of the 2021 Eastern Conference First Round playoffs, the North Caddo product delivered the best performance of his career in the biggest game of his career.

Williams wrote his name in the history books with a nine-block performance on Saturday, setting a Boston playoff record for single-game blocks.

The nine rejections also set an NBA record for blocks in a playoff game by a non-starter since the league began tracking blocks in 1974.

Williams also added eleven points and nine rebounds in the 104-93 defeat, and did it all while battling a toe injury.

“When I’m out there, my adrenaline, the excitement of the game kind of overtakes the pain, so I used that, Williams said postgame. “I actually haven’t gotten this many blocks in a game ever.”



Williams and the Celtics will take the floor for game two against the Nets on Tuesday at 6:30.