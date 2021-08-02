North Caddo wide receiver Omarion Miller commits to LSU

VIVIAN, La (KMSS/KTAL) – By committing to play football for Louisiana State University North Caddo’s Omarion Miller accomplished a childhood dream.



“As a kid, I always wanted to play for LSU,” Miller said after becoming the Tigers’ first commitment in the class of 2023.



Miller became a deep threat for the Titans during their playoff run a season ago, finishing his Sophomore campaign with 807 yards and 8 touchdowns on just 29 receptions for an average of 27.8 yards per catch.



North Caddo Head Coach Johnny Kavanaugh is happy to see one of his star players joining a program that will appreciate his abilities.



“They use their wide receivers in a good way. I feel confident that he’ll be showcased there,” Kavanaugh said. “It’s a great family atmosphere down there from what I’ve seen.”



A family atmosphere and winning tradition weren’t the only reasons Miller decided to stay in-state to play college football.



“My grandpa, he always loved LSU, and he passed away when I was like 15 so it was a choice I had to make.”

Miller is the third-highest wide receiver prospect in the class of 2023 to commit thus far.