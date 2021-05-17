North DeSoto and Airline battle in Spring game

STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As the Fall approaches, North DeSoto and Airline took the field in a battle of 4A and 5A at Griffin Stadium in Stonewall on Monday evening.

Neither offense showed rust from the extended layoff with both teams scoring touchdowns early on. The Vikings controlled on the ground while the Griffins used an attack that spent most of it’s time through the air. The Griffin defense did record an interception which would have been returned for a pick six but was blown dead due to the Spring game rules.

The Vikings posted a record of 3-4 a season ago, qualifying for the Class 5A playoffs as the 30-seed, falling in round one to Zachary 41-7. The Griffins enjoyed success in District play in 2020 which earned them a home playoff game as the 14-seed in Class 4A. They fell in the second round to Tioga 27-20.