SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – It isn’t how North Desoto invisioned picking up their first win of the season, but a win is a win.

The Griffins’ game this Friday against the Pickering Red Devils has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Pickering program.



The cancelation results in a forfeit victory for North Desoto. The Griffins improve to 1-4 and will resume play October 8th against Minden.