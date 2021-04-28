North DeSoto’s Mackenzie Williams signs with Centenary College

STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Even with a few schools interested, Mackenzie Williams knew she would continue her soccer career at Centenary college. Mackenzie’s parents both went to school there, she can play soccer, and she can have her mom’s cooking whenever she wants.

“I knew I wanted to stay kind of close anyways, and this is like almost as close as you can get,” said Williams. “I’ll be able to go home and eat home-cooked meals as often as I want to, so that’s kind of exciting. It’s really cool knowing that’s where they met and fell in love, so it’s kind of a full circle moment.”

Mackenzie has built a pretty impressive resume for herself on the field as team caption, being named First Team All-State and Offensive MVP. Off the field, she serves as President of National Honor Society and was awarded 12th grade Student of the Year.

“I think who she is as a person just translates to the field, ” said North DeSoto Girls Soccer Coach Jonathan Hughes. “That hard work, that dedication, the commitment to excellence…everything she does is done at an elite level.”

At Centenary, Mackenzie plans to pursue a degree in psychology while playing college soccer.