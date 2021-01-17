North Webster alumni Devin White helps carry Tampa Bay Buccaneers to NFC Championship Game

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the first season of the new look Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team is headed to their first NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl in 2003. The Buccaneers forced 4 turnovers over the New Orleans Saints in a 30-20 victory.

Linebacker Devin White was a hero in the matchup, as the former North Webster Knight recovered a Jared Cook fumble late in the third quarter to set up a game-tying touchdown. His interception of Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the fourth quarter led to the team’s game winning score.

White was instrumental in the victory, leading the team in tackles with 10. White’s ten tackles were the most by any defender on either side Sunday.

The fumble recovery was White’s 6th of his career, while his interception of Brees late in the fourth quarter was just the second of his career. The Buccaneers will travel to Green Bay to take on the 1-seed Packers Sunday afternoon.

White graduated from North Webster High School in 2016 before attending LSU. White was selected 5th overall by Tampa Bay in the 2019 NFL Draft.