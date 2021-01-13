Northeast Louisiana family proud third-generation Saints Season Ticket holders

MONROE, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In Northeast Louisiana, there’s one family whose New Orleans Saints ties run deep. Half a century deep.

“My grandfather, Fred Morris, bought the season tickets in 1971,” said David Morris.

Fred Morris Sr. worked as a ticket salesman in Tulane Stadium during the early 1970s when he first bought the tickets. When the Saints opened the Superdome in 1975, he was given the opportunity to pick exactly where he wanted his seats.

Fred Morris Sr. (above) was a ticket salesman at Tulane Stadium in the ’60s when he first purchased Saints season tickets.

“The way the story goes, my grandfather was very meticulous with where he picked his seats,” said Morris. “He made sure they were dead center, right on the 50-yard line.”

The tickets have been in the Morris family ever since.

“About 20 years ago, my father, Fred Morris Jr., passed the tickets on to me. He said he wanted me to hold on to them, keep them in the family,” said Morris.

Weekends in the fall are reserved for football in the Morris household, with trips to Baton Rouge for LSU games on Saturdays before heading to New Orleans for kickoff on Sundays.

“We enjoy the afternoon games so we can get down there, get lunch, just explore with the family” said Morris. The family consists of his two teenage sons, Chandler and Luke, his wife, Amy and their swarm of pets.

The Morris Family packs up their animals and heads down to NOLA in their RV for Saints’ Gamedays.

“We bought a camper so we can bring all of our animals and we park outside Benson Tower,” said Morris.

The pandemic has kept the Morris Family from attending any games this fall, but there are still a few things the family misses about the gameday experience.

“We love to get there early, see everyone warm up,” said Morris. “The player intros with the fire, the lights going out, we love that. And then the game, its like you’re in a wasp’s nest, you can feel the wind of everybody swinging the towels and the roar of the crowd. There’s nothing like it. I can’t wait for things to get back to normal so we can enjoy those days again.”

The season tickets have been in the Morris Family for 50 years. David hopes to see them in the family for 50 more.

“I plan on passing them down to my kids. Hopefully we can make a hundred years out of it before I pass, but ya never know.”