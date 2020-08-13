Northwestern postponing fall sports to spring 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Northwestern State University is postponing its fall sports until the spring.

That decision was made after the Southland Conference announced the postponement of all fall sports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the option for Southland Conference teams to keep contracted non-conference games, NSU has chosen not to participate in any fall athletic competitions.

“All of us at Northwestern and other schools in the Southland Conference regret the negative impact on our students, personnel, alumni, friends and fans of suspending competition in athletics for the fall semester,” said NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio. “Our plans for resuming intercollegiate sports competition that is so deeply ingrained in the university and its image are already under way.

“This is not the outcome for which we were hoping. It, however, reflects the continuing volatility of a pandemic which has had a grip on our nation, including the world of college athletics, for nearly five months,” said Director of Athletics Greg Burke.

NSU was scheduled to open its 2020 football season with a September 3 home game versus conference opponent Incarnate Word.

All NSU teams will continue to remain engaged in athletic-related activities within the department’s “inner bubble” as allowed by NCAA rules. Ongoing testing and daily monitoring will also be a part of the health and safety protocol.

