LOS ANGELES, Ca (KMSS/KTAL) – On the final day of what has already been a historic 2022 MLB Draft for the ArkLaTex region, three area schools were represented as teams made selections in rounds 11-20 on the final day of the MLB Draft.

The first player from the region off the board was Northwestern State pitcher Johnathan Harmon. The Hornbeck, Louisiana native and graduate of Leesville High School was selected in the 13th round by the Cincinnati Reds. Harmon pitched over 79 innings for the Demons this season, finishing with a 5-6 record and an ERA of 3.52. For NSU, it’s the fifth straight year the program has seen at least one player drafted.

In the 19th round, the Houston Astros selected Grambling State catcher John Garcia. Garcia is the first Tiger drafted since 2018. The first-team All-SWAC selection batted .409 and finished the season on a nine-game hitting streak. Garcia drove in 67 runs with ten home runs this year.

LSU-Shreveport was represented by signee Keshun Collier, who was selected in the 20th round by the Chicago Cubs. In two seasons at Meridian Community College, Collier batted .368 with 58 RBI and 37 stolen bases.

Parkway alum Eric Brown Jr. was selected 27th overall in the first round by the Milwaukee Brewers. A total of four Louisiana Tech Bulldogs were chosen in the draft’s first 10 rounds.