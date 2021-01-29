Northwestern State prepares for unprecedented Spring football season

NATCHITOCHES, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – “It’s been over a year since this football team has had the opportunity to compete,” said Brad Laird, Head Coach of the Northwestern State Demon’s football program. “You know that’s what these young men love to do, some of them since they were seven years old, all they have known in the Fall is to be able to compete and play”

“It’s very exciting finally landing the schedule,” said Senior Linebacker Ja’Quay Pough. “We’ve going to have a six game schedule consisting of a lot of Conference games. We’ll get a chance at the Conference Championship and going to playoffs. The culture is definitely a change, we’re ready to win and we’re ready to play.”

An extended camp, known as ‘Fall Ball’ at NSU has meant months of anticipation, but with several new pieces to the Demons roster that extra time has been put to use.

“We have a few experienced guys coming back,” said Laird. “We also have some new guys, plus we’ve got inexperienced guys that have been here three to four years and now its time for them to step up, and they have shown that.”

“The new guys are doing incredible,” said Pough. “You know came in first day, went to work, and there have been no doubts since then. “

With ‘Fall ball’ comes plenty of opportunities to test out the new pieces in key positions.

“You know we’ll continue to have those position battles,” said Laird. “But it’s good to see the competition that we are having at each spot.”

Speaking of position battles, the biggest question heading into the Demons 2021 Spring season remains- who will get the nod at quarterback?

“I think we’ve got three guys right now that are competing and battling every day and doing everything they can to separate themselves and take the position,” said wide receiver, Gavin Landry. “We lost Shelton Eppler last year who was a great quarterback. He did some great things here.”

“Are we going to name a starter today? No,” said Laird. “Because we still have two preseason games, two scrimmages, before we will make that decision going into the first game.”

While the Demon’s offense may be young, a more experienced defense has been a major key to getting everyone up to speed in the extended offseason.

“They kind of set the tone for this football team,” said Laird. “From an experience perspective it allows the defense to be a little further ahead in spots, but you also have certain positions, especially safety, where we graduated so many last year. We are continuing to see those guys get better during Spring camp.”

After fifteen months of watching and waiting, Northwestern State is just a few weeks away from being back on the Gridiron.

“The message for our guys has been to adjust and adapt,” said Laird. “They have done it unbelievably. What they have had to endure to get to this opportunity.”

The Demons officially kickoff the 2021 season on February 20th at 3pm against Lamar.