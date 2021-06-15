Northwestern State’s Levi David named to Southland All-Academic first team

By: Jason Pugh (Northwestern State Athletics)
NATCHITOCHES, La (Northwestern State Athletics) – For as good as right-hander Levi David was for the Northwestern State baseball team on the field, his efforts in the classroom were even more impressive.
David earned first-team Southland Conference All-Academic honors Tuesday following a season in which he maintained a perfect grade point average while authoring one of the top strikeout seasons in NSU history.
A 4.0 business administration major, David earned his first career academic honor in the voting by conference coaches, sports information directors and academic support personnel.
David, a sophomore in athletic eligibility, ranked second in the Southland Conference with 104 strikeouts and led the conference in strikeouts per nine innings (15.34), which ranks third nationally entering the College World Series.
Additionally, David allowed 5.02 hits per nine innings, the best in the Southland and the eighth-best mark nationally. A Waxahachie, Texas, native, David was named to the All-Southland Conference third team in May.
David’s selection marks the second straight season in which Northwestern State has produced a first-team Academic All-Southland Conference pick. A season ago, relief pitcher Kyle Swanson and first baseman Peyton Davis earned first-team honors with Swanson taking home Student-Athlete of the Year acclaim.
2021 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Colton Cowser, Sam Houston
2021 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic First Team
|Name
|School
|Cl.
|GPA
|Major
|Mitchell Dickson*
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.89
|Financial Management
|Colton Eager*2
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.67
|Management
|Tyler Cleveland*
|Central Arkansas
|Fr.
|3.50
|Physical Education/Teacher Education
|Lee Thomas*
|UIW
|Gr.
|3.71
|Management Information Systems
|Will Dion*
|McNeese
|Jr.
|3.07
|Sports & Wellness Management
|Tre Obregon III
|McNeese
|Gr.
|3.75
|Criminal Justice
|Clayton Rasbeary*2
|McNeese
|Gr.
|3.62
|Criminal Justice
|Levi David
|Northwestern State
|So.
|4.00
|Business Administration
|Colton Cowser*^2
|Sam Houston
|Jr.
|3.79
|Construction Management
|Evan Keller
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|3.82
|Chemistry
|Will Warren*2
|Southeastern Louisiana
|Jr.
|3.40
|Kinesiology
|Itchy Burts*4
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Sr.
|3.67
|MBA
|John Gaddis2
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Jr.
|3.77
|Biomedical Sciences
|Luke Marbach2
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Sr.
|4.00
|MBA
2021 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Second Team
|Name
|School
|Cl.
|GPA
|Major
|Hunter Gieser
|Abilene Christian
|Sr.
|3.92
|Finance
|Miller Ladusau
|Abilene Christian
|Jr.
|3.52
|Management
|Logan Gilbertson
|Central Arkansas
|Gr.
|4.00
|Health Promotion
|Kolby Johnson
|Central Arkansas
|So.
|3.96
|Finance
|Ridge Rogers2
|UIW
|Sr.
|4.00
|Rehab Science
|Cole Girouard2
|Lamar
|Sr.
|3.90
|MBA
|Kelby Weyler2
|Lamar
|So.
|3.94
|Exercise Science
|Julian Gonzales
|McNeese
|Jr.
|3.94
|Biology Pre Med
|Gaige Howard
|New Orleans
|Sr.
|3.58
|Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Admin.
|Darren Willis
|New Orleans
|Sr.
|3.40
|Psychology
|Joe Taylor
|Nicholls
|Jr.
|3.71
|Finance
|Jack Rogers2
|Sam Houston
|Sr.
|3.34
|Spring, Texas
|Tyler Finke
|Southeastern Louisiana
|So.
|3.04
|Sport Management
|Mike Williams
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Sr.
|3.38
|MBA
^Student-Athlete of the Year
* Automatic selection
2Two-time all-academic selection
4 Four-time all-academic selection