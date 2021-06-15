Northwestern State’s Levi David named to Southland All-Academic first team

NSU pitcher Levi David was picked to the Southland Conference All-Academic Team announced Tuesday.
CREDIT: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services

By: Jason Pugh (Northwestern State Athletics)

NATCHITOCHES, La (Northwestern State Athletics) – For as good as right-hander Levi David was for the Northwestern State baseball team on the field, his efforts in the classroom were even more impressive.

David earned first-team Southland Conference All-Academic honors Tuesday following a season in which he maintained a perfect grade point average while authoring one of the top strikeout seasons in NSU history.

A 4.0 business administration major, David earned his first career academic honor in the voting by conference coaches, sports information directors and academic support personnel.

David, a sophomore in athletic eligibility, ranked second in the Southland Conference with 104 strikeouts and led the conference in strikeouts per nine innings (15.34), which ranks third nationally entering the College World Series.

Additionally, David allowed 5.02 hits per nine innings, the best in the Southland and the eighth-best mark nationally. A Waxahachie, Texas, native, David was named to the All-Southland Conference third team in May.

David’s selection marks the second straight season in which Northwestern State has produced a first-team Academic All-Southland Conference pick. A season ago, relief pitcher Kyle Swanson and first baseman Peyton Davis earned first-team honors with Swanson taking home Student-Athlete of the Year acclaim.

2021 Southland Conference Baseball Student-Athlete of the Year: Colton Cowser, Sam Houston

2021 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic First Team

NameSchoolCl.GPAMajor
Mitchell Dickson*Abilene ChristianSr.3.89Financial Management
Colton Eager*2Abilene ChristianSr.3.67Management
Tyler Cleveland*Central ArkansasFr.3.50Physical Education/Teacher Education
Lee Thomas*UIWGr.3.71Management Information Systems
Will Dion*McNeeseJr.3.07Sports & Wellness Management
Tre Obregon IIIMcNeeseGr.3.75Criminal Justice
Clayton Rasbeary*2McNeeseGr.3.62Criminal Justice
Levi DavidNorthwestern StateSo.4.00Business Administration
Colton Cowser*^2Sam HoustonJr.3.79Construction Management
Evan KellerSoutheastern LouisianaJr.3.82Chemistry
Will Warren*2Southeastern LouisianaJr.3.40Kinesiology
Itchy Burts*4Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.67MBA
John Gaddis2Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiJr.3.77Biomedical Sciences
Luke Marbach2Texas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.4.00MBA

2021 Southland Conference Baseball All-Academic Second Team

NameSchoolCl.GPAMajor
Hunter GieserAbilene ChristianSr.3.92Finance
Miller LadusauAbilene ChristianJr.3.52Management
Logan GilbertsonCentral ArkansasGr.4.00Health Promotion
Kolby JohnsonCentral ArkansasSo.3.96Finance
Ridge Rogers2UIWSr.4.00Rehab Science
Cole Girouard2LamarSr.3.90MBA
Kelby Weyler2LamarSo.3.94Exercise Science
Julian GonzalesMcNeeseJr.3.94Biology Pre Med
Gaige HowardNew OrleansSr.3.58Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Admin.
Darren WillisNew OrleansSr.3.40Psychology
Joe TaylorNichollsJr.3.71Finance
Jack Rogers2Sam HoustonSr.3.34Spring, Texas
Tyler FinkeSoutheastern LouisianaSo.3.04Sport Management
Mike WilliamsTexas A&M-Corpus ChristiSr.3.38MBA

^Student-Athlete of the Year
* Automatic selection
2Two-time all-academic selection
Four-time all-academic selection

