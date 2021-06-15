Northwestern State’s Levi David named to Southland All-Academic first team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is facing life in prison after he was convicted in court Tuesday of forcing an 11-year-old victim to have oral and anal sex three years ago.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Jerald Dewayne Smith was found guilty of first-degree rape by a seven-woman, five-man jury. The verdict was a unanimous decision.