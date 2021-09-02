Fletcher named Northwestern State starting QB ahead of first game following Hurricane Ida

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In the sweltering heat of a September afternoon in Shreveport, Northwestern State Head Coach Brad Laird awaited questions from the media ahead of the team’s annual kickoff luncheon.

The Demons will open the season Saturday against the University of North Texas. It will be their first opportunity to play a Fall football game in two years, following a 1-5 Spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also be the team’s first opportunity to provide a sense of relief to the state they call home after the devastation of Hurricane Ida. “You look at what the state’s going through at this particular time. We were lucky as far as the hurricane,” said the former NSU signal-caller.

Over ten members of the Demon roster call New Orleans or the surrounding areas home. “For those down South, for the family members of our players that are continuing to go through that., it gives us the opportunity to go out there and play for them,” Laird continued.

Once the luncheon began, Laird answered the question on every Demon fans’ mind. Veteran quarterback Kaleb Fletcher will start the season opener for the team against the Mean Green. Fletcher completed 36 of 69 passes in the abbreviated Spring campaign for 374 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Kickoff from Denton, Texas, is set for 6:30 Saturday night.

