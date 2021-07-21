Northwestern State Football to hold youth camp in Bossier City

By: Jason Pugh (Northwestern State Athletics)

NATCHITOCHES, La (Northwestern State Athletics) – The Northwestern State football team will get a head start on its road season next month.



The Demons will make a short trip north to host a free children’s clinic at Bossier City’s Freedom Fields at 11 a.m. Aug. 7.



The one-hour camp is open to children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Campers are asked to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothing for the event, which takes place on the turfed fields fronting First Bossier Church at 2810 East Texas Street in Bossier City.



“FB Sport ministry at First Bossier is thrilled to partner with Northwestern State University to host a kids football clinic,” said Matt Cate of FB Sport and associate pastor of adult discipleship and men’s ministry at First Bossier. “To be able to watch a university close to our hearts engage with our flag football league will be an amazing event, not just for the kids, but for league coaches, adults and alumni. This is a very important partnership that we look forward to growing in the years to come.”



Attendees will enjoy interaction and instruction from Northwestern State players and coaches, and each camper will receive a free ticket to the Demons’ Sept. 18 home opener against UT Martin.



“We are looking forward to the camp for several reasons,” said head coach Brad Laird , whose Demons open the season with back-to-back road games at North Texas (Sept. 4) and Alcorn (Sept. 11). “One is the chance to work with children and teach them the game we love. Two, we always enjoy going to the Shreveport-Bossier City area, which is filled with NSU alumni and has produced some very good players for Northwestern State.”



The camp will be limited to 300 children. To sign up, visit www.NSUDemons.com/footballclinic.

