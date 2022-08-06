NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Today marked the fourth of 25 days of Fall Camp for the Northwestern State Demons.



Entering his fifth season Brad Laird appears more excited than ever about his football team.



“There’s something different about this group,” Laird said. “It’s fun to go into meetings. They enjoy coming up here. We’re competitive. We’ve got some competitive coaches!”



One of those coaches is first-year defensive coordinator Weston Glaser, who is tasked with coaching up a defense that allowed over 34 points per game last season.



“We’re going to get after people,” said Glaser. “I want offenses to think about what we do and dictate what they do as well and make them lose a little sleep at night.”



“It’s just totally different for everybody, getting together, connecting, loving each other,” said Redshirt Freshman Safety Cadillac Rhone. “That’s bringing us together as a team.”



Offensively, NSU will have to replace the team’s four leading receivers from a year ago. It appears Northern Colorado transfer Jaren Mitchell is up to the challenge.



“We’re looking for QB1 and I just want to have a relationship with all of them and try to do the best I can to prepare the best way with each and every single one of them so that they feel comfortable when I’m out on the field with them,” said Mitchell.



Four days down, 21 to go. It’ll be one more day of shells before the Demons go out in full pads for the first time on Tuesday.