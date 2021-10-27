HOUSTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – For the first time in 21 years, the Northwestern State Lady Demon soccer team are the undisputed regular-season champions of the Southland Conference following a 1-0 overtime victory against Houston Baptist.
Olivia Draguicevich, a Junior from Pflugerville, Texas netted the game’s only goal in the overtime period to clinch the title. The goal was Draguicevich’s 13th of the season and 24th of her career. Acelya Aydogmus recorded the shutout, her tenth of the season. The Senior from Cape Coral, Florida has allowed just two goals in 11 Southland Conference matches this season.
With the win, the Lady Demons earn the number one seed in the Southland Conference Tournament and a first-round bye. The team wraps up regular season play Friday night at home against McNeese State.
Northwestern State soccer captures first Southland Conference regular season title since 2000
