Northwestern State unveils new uniforms, introduces new tradition

NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Northwestern State will look a bit different when they take the Turpin Stadium field for the first time this season.

The Demons will sport new uniforms this Saturday when they open their home slate against Tennessee-Martin.



The team also announced a new tradition, as one offensive, and one defensive player will be chosen to wear the number zero in a tribute to their leadership. Wideout Gavin Landry and linebacker Jomard Valsin are the first two recipients.

A new tradition was born this season… one Offensive and one Defensive will be selected each year to wear #0 as a tribute to the leadership they bring to the team!



We’re happy to announce that @Gee_Landry2 & @jvalsin_1 will be the first 2 players to receive this honor! pic.twitter.com/NDjbzjR4Un — NSU Football (@NSUDemonsFB) September 15, 2021

For Landry, the honor is one that’s been a long time coming.



To think back on the road I walked, to get here and wear 42 and switch to 84 and be a walk-on and now to have that first locker when I walk in the locker room, I used to be by the showers,” says Landry, who has made 3 catches for 20 yards through the team’s first two games. “I thought it would be really cool to be the first one to wear it and set that standard.”



The Demons and Skyhawks kick off at 6:00 Saturday night.