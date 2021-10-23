Northwestern State’s early lead evaporates in homecoming loss to Southeastern

By: Jason Pugh (Northwestern State Athletics)

NATCHITOCHES, La (Northwestern State Athletics) – For the first time this season, the Northwestern State football team scored first Saturday afternoon.



The Demons’ fast start they had been seeking, unfortunately, did not last against visiting ninth-ranked Southeastern as the Lions pulled away after a breakeven first quarter for a 51-14 Southland Conference victory at Turpin Stadium.



“We knew we had to get off to a fast start,” fourth-year head coach Brad Laird said. “Defensively, we did, forcing them to punt on two of the first three drives. Then offensively, our second drive we go down and score. When you have the opportunity – I say against Southeastern, but against any team in your conference – you have to sustain and finish drives.”



Northwestern State (1-6, 1-3) finished their second drive behind quarterback Zachary Clement , who made his first career start.



The freshman capped an 11-play, 70-yard drive with a 10-yard run that gave the Demons a 7-0 lead and marked the first time NSU put the initial points of the game on the board this fall.



It appeared the momentum would stay affixed to the home sideline of Turpin Stadium in short succession.



Two plays after Clement’s rushing touchdown – his fifth in the past four games – Taron Jones fumbled after an eight-yard gain and Nathalohn Nanai pounced on the loose ball at the Lion 33-yard line. After a video review, the fumble was overturned and the Lions (6-1, 4-0) maintained possession.



Seven plays later, reigning Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley bulled in from 9 yards out for the first of his four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) on the day.



“Sometimes things don’t go as you plan, and you saw the outcome,” said linebacker Jared Pedraza , who finished with a game-high 10 tackles. “(The overturned fumble) was bumming, because we thought we had it. We’re on the sidelines, in the chairs, thinking we have the ball, and they get it back and end up scoring. Things like that happen, and we have to stop them when we have the chance.”



Following SLU’s second-chance touchdown drive, Northwestern State forced the Lions to punt on their ensuing possession. After that, Kelley and the Lion offense came alive, scoring on six straight drives before running the clock out in the final quarter.



SLU also added a defensive touchdown on Justin Dumas’ 52-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.



The Lions kept several drives alive with third- or fourth-down conversions, going 6 for 10 on third-down tries and converting their lone fourth-down attempt.