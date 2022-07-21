LAKE CHARLES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “I’m coming for that record.”



Northwestern State senior defensive lineman Isaiah Longino made it clear at Southland Conference Media Day that he isn’t satisfied with his current slot on the Demons all-time career sacks list. Longino sits sixth in career sacks entering his senior season with 15 and a half sacks. The defensive lineman is gunning for even more this fall.

“I wanna become the single season sack record holder,” said Longino, who finished the fall 2021 season with 9 and half sacks. “And that record is 15, so my goal is 15 and a half, 16 sacks.”



Longino ranked second in the Southland Conference in tackles for loss in 2021 with 11 and a half. In 2022, Longino won’t be satisfied unless his name makes the Demons’ coveted record-wall.



“That’s what I’ve been thinking about all summer, I wanna have my name on that wall, I feel like there’s nothing wrong with me saying that,” said Longino, who was named 2nd Team Preseason All-Southland Conference. “I wanna be on that wall and that’s what I plan on doing.”



The Demons begin their season on September 3 on the road at Montana.