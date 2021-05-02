Northwood alum Marquez Stevenson drafted by Buffalo Bills

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 30: Marquez Stevenson #5 of the Houston Cougars makes a one handed catch as Michael McMorris #5 of the Navy Midshipmen defends during the first half on November 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, Ny (KMSS/KTAL) – Green Oaks alum Tre White will have a new friend in Buffalo. Fellow Shreveport native and Northwood alum Marquez Stevenson will join White in New York after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Stevenson starred while at the University of Houston, making 147 receptions for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Stevenson holds the Houston program record for kickoff return touchdowns with three.

