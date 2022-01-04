Northwood, Natchitoches Central pick up district wins

STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Lady Griffins may have scored the first basket of the game, but the Falcons tied it up quick and never looked back as Northwood picked up its first district win with a 50-31 victory over North DeSoto.

The Falcons have now won back-to-back games and move to 11-10 on the year, while the Lady Griffins drop to 4-11 with an 0-2 record in district play.

Northwood is back at it Friday against district rival Booker T. Washington while North DeSoto continues district play against against Evangel.

Alexa Jackson scored 8 fourth quarter points, including sinking a pair of three pointers, to help the Lady Chiefs down Airline, 64-57.

In Bossier, Airline hosted Natchitoches Central to start district 1-5A play. The Lady Vikings carried a lead into the fourth quarter, 45-40, but Natchitoches Central exploded in the fourth quarter, sinking three three-pointers to eventually pull away, 64-57.



Airline will be back in action on Friday at Haughton while Natchitoches Central will face off against Byrd in Shreveport.