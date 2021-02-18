NSU football’s season opener postponed to March 27

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwestern State football will have to wait another week before hitting the field for their first game of the season.

Saturday’s season opener at Lamar has been postponed because of the snow and ice covering roads in Louisiana and Texas.

The game has been rescheduled for March 27, which sets NSU up for six games this spring in six weeks.

NSU now opens its spring football schedule at home on March 6 against Nicholls, which will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets at nsudemons.com or by calling the ticket office at 318-357-4268.