Olympic Day Held at LSUS

LSUS hosted Shreveport’s first Olympic Day on Saturday.

Area kids were able to come out and meet former Olympians, and got some one-on-one coaching from the athletes in their respective sports.

NBC 6 sports director Tim Owens was also on hand, leading a Q&A session, as well as coaching some of the kids in wrestling.

Overall, it was a unique experience for the city.

“We really want to give our kids an opportunity to see that you can be successful in life,” Hollis Conway, a two-time USA High Jump Olympic medalist, said. “Sports is a great vehicle. There’s so many intangibles so many transferable skills, perseverance, the ability to overcome obstacles.”

Kelly Wells, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Executive Director, said this event was meant to give local kids an opportunity to try a variety of sports.

“Really what you see behind us is there’s ten different sports that have really brought the kids out,” Wells said, “and it’s about engaging these different sports and networking and sharing and sharing the passion of sports.”