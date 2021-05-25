Pair of Bossier athletes sign letters of intent

BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – In front of their teammates, two Bossier Bearkat athletes signed their letters of intent to continue their collegiate careers in their respective sports.

“I’m so proud of myself. Being able to show my talents at another level, it’s always been a dream to be able to do that. It just feels great,” said the newest signee for Bossier Parish Community College track, Mahki Tanner.

Tanner was joined by Cinco Bryant, who signed with Barton basketball, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. Bryant hopes he can make the most of his two years with the Cougars before moving up.

“They’re one of the best JUCOs,” said Bryant. “They have one of the best JUCO conferences in the nation, so I can go to the next level from there and go DI.”