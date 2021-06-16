Pair of Northwestern State softball players voted to All-Louisiana team

By: Matthew Vines (Northwestern State Athletics)

NATCHITOCHES, La (Northwestern State Athletics) – Two Northwestern State softball players were voted to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State Teams, the organization announced Wednesday.

Second baseman Cayla Jones and utility E.C. Delafield were picked to the second team by a panel of the state’s sports information directors and media members.

It’s NSU’s first all-state selections since 2018 when Jones made the first team and was voted Freshman of the Year.

The senior surged late this season with 15 RBIs in her last eight games, including 10 RBI vs. Southeastern in the final regular season weekend to help the Lady Demons secure a first-round bye in the Southland Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Jones raised her batting average to .302 with eight doubles, four home runs and 27 RBIs. Her 23 walks set NSU’s career mark with 105.

Delafield made the second team as a designated player with her hitting and pitching ability.

In the circle, the NFCA All-South Region Third Teamer posted a 12-5 record with a 2.14 ERA with three shutouts.

At the plate, Delafield molded herself into the leadoff hitter, hitting .331 with 31 runs scored, eight doubles and 22 RBIs.

The Stonewall native was honorably mentioned on the 2019 all-state team (no team picked in 2020).

NSU places multiple players on the all-state team for the first time since 2013 when three Lady Demons (Cassandra Barefield, Brittany Virgoe and Briana Rodriguez) represented a squad that won the Southland Conference Tournament and made an NCAA Tournament appearance.