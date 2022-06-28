STARKVILLE, Ms (KMSS/KTAL) – For the third year in a row, Amani Larry is joining a new program. The Parkway alum is headed to Mississippi State to play for the Bulldogs.



Larry spent the previous season at the University of New Orleans earning Southland Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-South Region Honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Larry announced his intentions on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “Very blessed and thankful to say I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Mississippi State. #Hailstate.” Larry continued “I would like to thank the coaches at the University of New Orleans for everything and the opportunity. Wish nothing but the best.”

Before his time in New Orleans, Larry attended East Central Community College earning First Team All-Conference and All-Region honors his freshman year. Larry dominated at the junior college level; driving in 43 runs with 26 stolen bases.

In 2022, Larry led the Southland Conference in on base percentage, runs scored and finished third in the league in RBI’s. The former Panther also led the Privateer offense in batting average, slugging percentage and OPS. The Privateers made a deep run in the Southland Conference Tournament, in large part to Larry’s performance.

The Shreveport native went 6-15, with two home runs, seven RBI’s and six runs over a span of four games as UNO fell to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in walk-off fashion in the tournament’s Hammond bracket championship game.

Entering his junior season, Larry is joining a new program for the third consecutive year and after achieving success at every stop he’s made, he’ll look to continue his dominance with the Bulldogs.

Larry was named a First Team All-State selection in 2018 for Parkway. He was also a three-time All-Parish selection during his high school career.