FORT WORTH, TX – SEPTEMBER 29: Artayvious Lynn #88 of the TCU Horned Frogs fumbles the ball against D’Andre Payne #1 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Artayvious Lynn joined two other Parkway Panthers who joined the NFL ranks this weekend, signing as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys.

During his career as a Horned Frog, Lynn made 22 recpetions for 236 yards and scored two touchdowns.

He’ll be joined in Dallas by Fellow Parkway alum Israel Mukuamu. His TCU teammate, Evangel alum Ar’Darius Washington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens.