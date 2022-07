BOSSIER CITY, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With the 27th selection in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected Eric Brown Jr. out of Coastal Carolina.

The Parkway alum was one of baseball’s top collegiate prospects in this year’s draft, batting .330 in his final season with the Chanticleers

He is the first Bossier City native to be drafted since Carson Baranik (Parkway) and Harlan Richter (Evangel) were both selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2014 MLB Draft.