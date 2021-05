COLUMBIA, SC – NOVEMBER 2: Defensive back Israel Mukuamu #24 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrates after an interception was confirmed during the third quarter of their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 2, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Parkway High School was well-represented in the 2021 NFL Draft, as Israel Mukuamu was one of three former Panthers to make their way to the next level.

At South Carolina Mukuamu was invited to the 2021 NFL Combine following a stellar collegiate career which saw him named Second-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press following the 2019 season.

Mukuamu will be joined in Dallas by fellow Parkway alum Artayvious Lynn who was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent.