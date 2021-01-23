PILOTS DEFEAT OLLU 74-69, WIN 17TH STRAIGHT

After a hard-fought contest, the LSUS Pilots women’s basketball team defeated the Our Lady of the Lake Saints 74-69. The win gives LSUS their 17th consecutive victory. Shreveport is 10-0 on the season and remains at 4-0 in RRAC, as OLLU is not eligible for RRAC competition.

FIRST HALF

The Pilots and Saints went nearly shot for shot throughout the game and the first quarter was no different. Shreveport led 18-14 after the end of the first quarter as they made 48% from the field in the opening quarter. The second quarter swung in OLLU’s favor as they cut the Pilots lead down to just 1 as the two teams went into the break at 35-34. Shreveport forced seven turnovers in the first half with three steals. DeAuja Thompson and Fu’Tra Banks combined for 21 of the Pilots 35 first half points.

SECOND HALF

The Pilots third quarter was their strongest performance of the game as they got big contributions from Angel Reese and Fu’Tra Banks in the period. The Pilots scored 21 points in the third, which was the most in any quarter for either side. The 21-17 third quarter left the Pilots with a five point lead going into the final frame. Shreveport would open up their biggest lead of the game at 11 points with around six minutes to play. From there, the Saints went on a 7-0 run that cut the lead down to four before finally cutting it down to just one. Angel Reese would come up big for the Pilots as she made a basket to help extend the lead before Taylor Jacob hit two crucial free throws to ice the 74-69 win for the Pilots.

KEY PLAYERS

Fu’Tra Banks – Tonight’s Player of the Game was well deserved for Banks who finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-14 shooting from the field. She added nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals along with two assists. Another tremendous performance from the All-American.

Angel Reese- Reese was again a big contributor as she added 14 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Angel was 5-7 from the field included making 4-5 at the free throw line.

DeAuja Thompson– Thompson played well again defensively as she picked up a pair of steals and a block. She added 15 points on 6-14 shooting from the field.