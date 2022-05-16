SHREVEPORT, La (LSUS Athletic Communications) – The No. 4 LSUS Baseball team (47-6) fell at home on Monday night against Loyola to kick off play in the 2022 NAIA Baseball National Championship, 7-4. The Pilots fall to 47-6 with the loss and will play the winner of the USAO and Fisher game that starts at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Loyola improves to 35-22 with the win, and will play Lyon College tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

The Pilots jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second when Allbry Major scored Ryan Major after an error by the Wolf Pack. A Trevor Burkhart single brought home Allbry Major to push the Pilot lead to two after two innings of play. That would remain the score until the fifth when the Pilots added another courtesy of a Ryan Major single, scoring Austin McNicholas.

The Wolf Pack got on the board in the sixth after a two run double cut the Pilot lead down to one. The Pilots would answer by getting one of those runs back in the bottom half of the inning when Allbry Major brought home Cameron Lewis to make it 4-2 Pilots.

The Wolf Pack would then have their offense take advantage of some costly miscues from the Pilots. They scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to take a 7-4 lead. The Pilots were not able to bring any more runs across as they dropped their sixth game of the season.