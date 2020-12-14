Playmaker in the Community: Cowboys For A Cause

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – “We have to be a brotherhood.”

There’s no doubt that Tyson Anderson and his fellow Southwood Cowboy football teammates are the brotherhood Head Coach Dean Smith aspires for his team to be, especially if you saw them volunteering in Natchitoches on December 11th. The team partnered with the food bank of Central Louisiana to hand out food on the campus of Northwestern State for the holidays. Junior Deston Williams was pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

“To be honest our expectation wasn’t really high we didn’t think there was going to be a lot of people out here. We just thought there would be a few cars that we were going to do but when we came out here there was like 500 cars.”

Community service is one of the most important things for first year Head Coach Dean Smith, so much so that he created the ‘Cowboys For A Cause’ Community Service Organization during his first year at the school.

“We just believe that sacrifice and putting others before your self, that’s one of things that Coach Smith preached from day one.” says Assistant Coach Torriano Williams. “I think this is going to help us to be a better team in the future.”

Despite missing the playoffs during the 2020 season, the Cowboys believe community service projects like those the team did in Natchitoches this week will only help them moving forward according to Anderson.

“It’s great to be out here with the team. We’re having fun together giving back to the community. We want to make a name for ourselves around the city, we want to be a good school and a great football team.”