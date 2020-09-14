Playmakers in the Community: Southwood Football gives back through ‘Cowboys for a Cause’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Typically, we highlight athletes for what they do on the field. But each week this year, we are turning our attention to a different type of playmaker.

We are so excited to highlight the incredible service efforts by local atheletes in this new segment called ‘Playmakers in the Community.’ This week we are spotlighting the Southwood football team right here in Shreveport, Louisiana.

When Coach Dean Smith arrived at Southwood High School, he knew he would be teaching these players more than X’s and O’s. That’s when “Cowboys for a Cause” was born.



“I think the players should seek positive interaction amongst the community members,” said Southwood’s Head Football Coach Dean Smith. “So my heart went out to Washington-Marion High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. I thought, what else can we do? Kind of a football theme, a team thing if the shoe was on the other foot…a sock drive.”



So if the shoe were on the other foot, the Cowboys knew one simple thing they would want is clean, new socks.



“I think it’s good to give back to the community,” said Sophomore football player Noah Grant. “If Hurricane Laura hit us hard we would want them to do the same thing for us!”



“Anybody that wants to participate, call the school and they will give you my number,” said Smith. “I’ll make a crate for you, put a flower on the crate and I’ll come pic it up every Friday evening. Just trying to give something back to Lake Charles, LA. I’m hoping we can get over 1,000 socks and just bless their community.”

The pictures at the end of the package were taken when Coach Smith was at his old school in Monroe… He’s excited to bring that same spirit for service with him to Southwood. Coach Smith also said that after the sock drive… The team is already planning other service projects like a coat drive and Easter egg hunt.

Socks can be donated to bins at the main drop off location located at Southwood High School.