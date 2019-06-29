Pleasant Grove Falls in 7-on-7 Championship

For the second straight season, the Pleasant Grove Hawks made the Division II state 7-on-7 championship game, but fell short, losing to Sunnyvale, 34-27.

Ben Harmon threw four touchdown passes in the loss.

“It means a lot you know, knowing that we run the wing-T, and this really isn’t our bread and butter,” Ben Harmon, Pleasant Grove QB, said, “but seeing that we can come out and compete with these guys running a spread offense, it says a lot about our receivers and our chemistry together and our defense.”

Sergio Rodriguez led the way for the Pleasant Grove receivers, hauling in two touchdown receptions.

Pleasant Grove running back Bruce Garrett, who is a BYU commit, said overall the trip was a good time.

“It was an amazing experience,” Garrett said. “You know we got to bond a little more as a team, and figure a little, you know, a couple things out we probably wouldn’t get to without this. So, you know, we were fortunate obviously to just be here period, and come to the championship game. And, you know, we all play as a team. We love each other. That’s not gonna change a thing, just get ready for the regular season.”