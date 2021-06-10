Pleasant Grove holds off Rusk, 2-1, captures third baseball state championship

AUSTIN, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Rusk struck first in the UIL 4A State Championship. But, as the Pleasant Grove Hawks have done all-season long, they responded.

After the Eagles plated a run in the top of the third, Alex Murphy laid down a beautiful bunt to score Brenton Clark, tying the game at one. The very next batter, Tucker Anderson, popped a ball into foul play for the Eagles’ Tarrant Sunday, but Sunday’s throw to home was not in time, with JM Long scoring from third to give the Hawks the 2-1 lead.

With a runner on first with one out in the top of the seventh, the Eagles’ Zach Blackmon lined a shot down first base line for the Hawks’ Tucker Anderson. Anderson made the catch and dove to first base to pull off the incredible, state-championship clinching double play.

The championship is the Hawks’ third in program history and their first since 2012. Hawks’ Pitcher Cole Blaine secured MVP honors for the game.

