Pleasant Grove unveils new weight room

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – Competing for championships is the standard at Pleasant Grove High School, across all sports. Lining the entry way to their football facilities are banners highlighting the school’s championships. To keep that championship pedigree sharp, the school unveiled a new supplementary weight room that all sports on campus will be able to utilize.



“At the high school, we have over 400 athletes roughly,” said Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Josh Gibson. “To get them all in a space of 75 people to lift, this gets us to about 150 at a time, and now kids can lift before and after school.”



What was once a room primarily used for storage has now been converted to the Hawks’ newest weight room. Filled with state of the art equipment, Coach Gibson says giving Pleasant Grove athletes a “Division I” experience is the priority, and the only way to do that is bring in the same equipment used at the highest level.

The Hawks will now be able to have up to 150 athletes working out across both of their weight rooms simultaneously.

“We added new flooring, the same flooring that’s at Texas A&M, Clemson, LSU. We used the same company,” said Coach Gibson. “We’ve got beautiful logos and then top of the line equipment. The same ‘Powerlift’ racks you’ll see at Texas A&M and Texas. The kids are excited.”

