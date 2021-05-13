Pleasant Grove’s Gibson ready for return to normalcy

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – With capacity now at 100-percent and the mask mandate lifted in Texas, all signs point toward a ‘normal’ football season this Fall in the Lone-Star State.

The ‘return to normalcy’ is something which Pleasant Grove Head Coach and Athletic Director Kyle Gibson is more than ready for.

“I think its a huge blessing, the people that benefit the most are always going to be the kids…I think we are all going to be fired up come fall when hopefully we are turned completely loose.”

Last season the Hawks compiled a 9-4 record and were eliminated in the Class 4A Division II regionals by Caddo Mills.