Poor second half dooms Grambling in loss to Jackson State

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Jackson State Tigers outscored the Grambling State Tigers by 13 points in the second half on their way to a 75-61 victory Saturday afternoon at Fredrick C. Hobdy Arena.

Jackson State was led by Tristan Jarrett who scored 24 points. Grambling was paced offensively by Sarion McGee who had 13 points and 6 rebounds. JSU forced 15 turnovers on the afternoon.

With the loss, Grambling falls to 3-3 in SWAC play while Jackson State remains unbeaten, improving to 2-0. Grambling will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home next Saturday, while Jackson State faces Mississippi Valley State next weekend.