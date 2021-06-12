Red River’s Kaitlyn Antilley signs with BPCC

COUSHATTA, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Bossier Parish Community College Women’s Basketball added some local talent earlier this week. Red River’s Kaitlyn Antilley signed to continue her athletic and academic career with the Lady Cavs.



“It’s a lot closer to home, I’ve always had a very supportive family so having them there for at least two more years will be great,” Antilley said following her signing day ceremony. “I’m definitely nervous but I’m very ready to get going.”



Antilley was coached in High School by her mother Jamie, who led the Bulldogs to the 14-seed in last year’s Class 2A playoffs. Red River defeated D’Arbonne Woods in round one of the tournament a year ago. Jamie is excited for her daughter to take the next step in her playing career.

“I’m really excited for her,” Jamie said. Not coaching her daughter next season will take some adjusting. “Going to be a little bit different but I’m glad she’s decided to go somewhere close where we can catch all games.”



The Lady Cavaliers will enter the first year of the Stephanie Williams era next season.