Rivalry Renewed: ‘Bugs and Brahmas square off one final time

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A back and forth affair from the first puck drop of the 2020-21 NAHL season will reach its conclusion this weekend on George’s Pond. The top two teams in the NAHL’s South Division set to square off one final time as the Shreveport Mudbugs host the Lone Star Brahmas.

The Mudbugs sit two points behind Lone Star for first place in the Division. The last time the two teams faced off Shreveport faced arguably their lowest point in an otherwise brilliant season, failing to score a goal in both games of their series on January 29th and 30th falling 3-0 and 2-0 to their Division rivals.

“we’re looking forward to playing them this weekend and we’re going to give them a much better effort,” said Forward Dawson Sciarrino who’s 25 points rank second-most on the team.

Goaltender Cole Hudson carries a 14-4-3 record into the weekend. Hudson has split time with Arseni Sergeyev since Sergeyev arrived in mid-January. Hudson doesn’t believe this is the last time the ‘Bugs and Brahmas will square off against one another this year.

“We’re probably going to see them in the playoffs at some point so we have to set the tone.” Hudson believes the aspirations of the team rely heavily on this weekend. “We’re a championship team and we’re not going to let anyone stand in our way and that starts this weekend.”

Shreveport hasn’t played a road game since February 6th. This weekend’s two-game series will wrap up a streak of eleven consecutive games at home. The Mudbugs have taken full advantage of home ice, heading into the weekend they hold a record of 10-5-3. Lone Star has scored the most road points of any team in the NAHL, carrying a record of 14-4-1 into Hirsch Coliseum, making home ice all the more crucial for Head Coach Jason “Soupy” Campbell.



“The more people we can pack in this place the better and we want them to be loud and proud,” Coach Campbell believes beating the Brahmas will be a team effort. “let’s work on beating Lone Star together. “

Puck drop in both Friday and Saturday’s games is scheduled for 7:11.