Road Warriors: Mudbugs set to play first game away from George’s Pond in over a month

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The last time the Shreveport Mudbugs didn’t play on home ice they fell in a 3-2 shootout to the Amarillo Bulls. Since then, the Bulls have announced they will relocate before next season and the ‘Bugs have had a long time to forget about that loss.

It helps when the team is coming off one of their most memorable wins and weekends of the season, a sweep over the Lone Star Brahmas to put the team in first place.



“A great weekend especially when you compare it to the last weekend against these guys.” The weekend Coach Soupy was referring to featured two games without a single Shreveport goal. This weekend, the team played with an edge. “We just played a more physical brand of hockey. We were just harder to play against in general.”



Forward Joe Mack scored 3 goals over the weekend to earn the league’s South Division Player of the Week. The Michigan native humbly credited luck rather than skill for his stellar play.

“I got lucky on a couple shots and they went in.”



With the victory, Shreveport takes the season series over Lone Star for the first time since joining the NAHL.

The team will now focus their attention on a streaking Wichita Falls Warrior squad that has won 14 of their previous 17 contests. After a long layoff without life on the road, Forward Braiden Dorfman is looking forward to the little things this road trip.

“It’s always fun to hang out with the guys on the bus, in the hotel, and on the road in general.”

Hanging out is fun, but so is winning. Coach Campbell believes preparation is key for that to happen this weekend.

“Nothing changes. Your game shouldn’t change whether it’s at home or on the road. We have to be prepared to play.”



Puck drop in both Friday and Saturday’s games from Kay Yeager Coliseum is scheduled for 7:05.